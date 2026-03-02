Flight cancellations due to West Asian crisis trouble telecom execs

Several executives from India’s telecom industry had to reschedule plans to attend the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona after hundreds of flights were cancelled amid escalating conflict in the West Asian region.

According to sources, many senior executives who were en route to Barcelona via Dubai or Doha were stuck in the cities due to closure of the respective airspaces after the US and Israel conducted air strikes on Iran on Saturday, which also led to flights to and from the region being scuttled.

Mobile World Congress is a global event focusing on the world’s telecoms market, technologies, services and companies, that takes place in Barcelona, Spain, every year. This year, the event began on March 2 and will go on till March 5.