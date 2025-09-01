Home / Industry / News / Odisha power discoms launch 1 kW rooftop solar scheme for households

Odisha power discoms launch 1 kW rooftop solar scheme for households

The scheme was launched under the Utility-Led Aggregation (ULA) model, as part of the government's flagship PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana

solar energy, solar, solar panel
While setting up a 1-kW solar system typically requires an investment of Rs 65,000-Rs 75,000, under the ULA model, consumers are required to make a one-time payment of Rs 5,000, the company said in a statement. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 7:40 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Tata Power-led Odisha discoms on Monday launched a 1-kW rooftop solar scheme, enabling households to generate around 100 units of electricity per month, officials said.

The scheme was launched under the Utility-Led Aggregation (ULA) model, as part of the government's flagship PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana.

While setting up a 1-kW solar system typically requires an investment of Rs 65,000-Rs 75,000, under the ULA model, consumers are required to make a one-time payment of Rs 5,000, the company said in a statement.

The bulk of the cost is met through central and state subsidies, aggregated and facilitated by Tata Power-led Odisha discoms.

"With a 1-kW rooftop solar system, households can generate around 100 units of electricity per month, leading to average annual savings of nearly Rs 5,000. This translates into consistent relief in monthly electricity bills while supporting Odisha's renewable energy ambitions," said Gajanan S Kale, chief of Tata Power's Odisha distribution business.

The discoms will ensure end-to-end execution, including installation, quality assurance and after-sales service. The company will also provide a 5-year warranty on system components and 25 years on the solar panels, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

MeitY asks banks, fintechs to allow legitimate transactions of gaming firms

Premium

Games24x7, Baazi among RMG firms hit by layoffs after online gaming ban

Tamil Nadu secures ₹3,201 cr German investment; BMW explores EV expansion

Mumbai property registrations dip 3% in August, stamp duty down 6%

Premium

Tea industry seeks minimum sustainable price amid imports, price fall

Topics :Tata PowerDiscomsOdisha Power discomssolar rooftop

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 7:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story