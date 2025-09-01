Odisha power discoms launch 1 kW rooftop solar scheme for households

The Tata Power-led Odisha discoms on Monday launched a 1-kW rooftop solar scheme, enabling households to generate around 100 units of electricity per month, officials said.
The scheme was launched under the Utility-Led Aggregation (ULA) model, as part of the government's flagship PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana.
While setting up a 1-kW solar system typically requires an investment of Rs 65,000-Rs 75,000, under the ULA model, consumers are required to make a one-time payment of Rs 5,000, the company said in a statement.
The bulk of the cost is met through central and state subsidies, aggregated and facilitated by Tata Power-led Odisha discoms.
"With a 1-kW rooftop solar system, households can generate around 100 units of electricity per month, leading to average annual savings of nearly Rs 5,000. This translates into consistent relief in monthly electricity bills while supporting Odisha's renewable energy ambitions," said Gajanan S Kale, chief of Tata Power's Odisha distribution business.
The discoms will ensure end-to-end execution, including installation, quality assurance and after-sales service. The company will also provide a 5-year warranty on system components and 25 years on the solar panels, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app