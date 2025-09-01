Odisha power discoms launch 1 kW rooftop solar scheme for households

The Tata Power-led Odisha discoms on Monday launched a 1-kW rooftop solar scheme, enabling households to generate around 100 units of electricity per month, officials said.

The scheme was launched under the Utility-Led Aggregation (ULA) model, as part of the government's flagship PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana.

While setting up a 1-kW solar system typically requires an investment of Rs 65,000-Rs 75,000, under the ULA model, consumers are required to make a one-time payment of Rs 5,000, the company said in a statement.

The bulk of the cost is met through central and state subsidies, aggregated and facilitated by Tata Power-led Odisha discoms.