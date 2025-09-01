Flipkart acquires majority stake in infotainment platform Pinkvilla

“Our acquisition of a majority stake in Pinkvilla is a critical step in our mission to deepen our engagement with Gen Z,” said Ravi Iyer, senior vice-president, corporate, Flipkart. “Pinkvilla’s robust content IPs and strong connection with its loyal audience base are assets that will accelerate our efforts to leverage content as a key driver of growth.”

“We are confident that with Flipkart’s support, we will be able to scale our operations and continue to deliver high-quality content that resonates with our millions of users, further strengthening our position as a leader in infotainment,” said Nandini Shenoy, founder and chief executive officer of Pinkvilla.

Movies and celebrities play a significant role in shaping trends and influencing consumption habits. With a majority of Gen Z users consuming content on these themes, the acquisition of a leading infotainment platform is a natural fit as Flipkart seeks to enhance its appeal to this audience. The deal also gives Flipkart an opportunity to gain trend insights and create content for commerce opportunities, strengthening its position in the Indian market.

The transaction has been finalised and is subject to customary closing conditions. The companies expect to close the deal shortly.

As Flipkart expands its e-commerce operations across the country, it has made several acquisitions in recent years. These include digital payments firm PhonePe, online fashion retailer Myntra and the Indian arm of e-commerce firm eBay. It also strengthened its wholesale presence with the acquisition of Walmart India, which operated the Best Price cash-and-carry business. In addition, Flipkart acquired Scapic, an augmented reality company, to enhance its shopping experience, and Sastasundar Marketplace, which owned and operated an online pharmacy and digital healthcare platform.