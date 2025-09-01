MeitY asks banks, fintechs to allow legitimate transactions of gaming firms

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has requested banks and financial technology service providers to allow gaming companies to perform legitimate transactions such as processing refunds for users, making payments to vendors and filing taxes, including the Goods and Services Tax, a senior government official said.

“Some companies had flagged this issue. We have clarified to the extent that some of these legitimate transactions should be processed,” the official said.

Later on Monday, representatives of gaming companies met senior MeitY officials, including Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw, another official said.

“The government instructed the gaming companies that they should facilitate easy withdrawal of funds of users who have been impacted by the real-money gaming ban. The industry has taken steps to implement the prohibition. It will be ensured that the transition for the users is smooth,” the official said.

During Vaishnaw’s meeting with gaming companies, the minister also highlighted the importance of e-sports and social gaming, as well as ways to promote both segments, a third official said. On 19 August, the Union Cabinet approved the draft bill to ban all forms of real-money gaming in India. The bill was tabled in the Lok Sabha on 20 August and in the Rajya Sabha on 21 August, where it was cleared on the same dates. The law later received the President’s assent to become an Act. The aim of the Act was to promote e-sports and social games while banning online real-money games to curb rising instances of addiction, particularly among children and youth, Vaishnaw said while addressing the media after the bill’s passage in the Lok Sabha.

“If there is a choice between addressing a problem that impacts society at large and supporting an industry, the government will always address the larger societal issue. There have been numerous instances where the financial losses incurred from these games have been substantial. There have also been instances of fraud. It was imperative for the government to take this action for the greater good of society,” Vaishnaw said. The Act also proposes that any person who engages in or authorises funds for real-money games will face a jail term of up to three years, a fine of up to Rs 1 crore or both. Repeat offenders may be sentenced to up to five years in prison, fined Rs 2 crore or both.