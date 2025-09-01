Home / Industry / News / MeitY asks banks, fintechs to allow legitimate transactions of gaming firms

MeitY asks banks, fintechs to allow legitimate transactions of gaming firms

MeitY has told banks and fintechs to process refunds, vendor payments and GST filings for gaming companies, while ensuring smooth user transition after the real-money gaming ban

gaming
Aashish Aryan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 7:34 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has requested banks and financial technology service providers to allow gaming companies to perform legitimate transactions such as processing refunds for users, making payments to vendors and filing taxes, including the Goods and Services Tax, a senior government official said.
 
“Some companies had flagged this issue. We have clarified to the extent that some of these legitimate transactions should be processed,” the official said.
 
Later on Monday, representatives of gaming companies met senior MeitY officials, including Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw, another official said.
 
“The government instructed the gaming companies that they should facilitate easy withdrawal of funds of users who have been impacted by the real-money gaming ban. The industry has taken steps to implement the prohibition. It will be ensured that the transition for the users is smooth,” the official said.
 
During Vaishnaw’s meeting with gaming companies, the minister also highlighted the importance of e-sports and social gaming, as well as ways to promote both segments, a third official said.
 
On 19 August, the Union Cabinet approved the draft bill to ban all forms of real-money gaming in India. The bill was tabled in the Lok Sabha on 20 August and in the Rajya Sabha on 21 August, where it was cleared on the same dates.
 
The law later received the President’s assent to become an Act.
 
The aim of the Act was to promote e-sports and social games while banning online real-money games to curb rising instances of addiction, particularly among children and youth, Vaishnaw said while addressing the media after the bill’s passage in the Lok Sabha.
 
“If there is a choice between addressing a problem that impacts society at large and supporting an industry, the government will always address the larger societal issue. There have been numerous instances where the financial losses incurred from these games have been substantial. There have also been instances of fraud. It was imperative for the government to take this action for the greater good of society,” Vaishnaw said.
 
The Act also proposes that any person who engages in or authorises funds for real-money games will face a jail term of up to three years, a fine of up to Rs 1 crore or both. Repeat offenders may be sentenced to up to five years in prison, fined Rs 2 crore or both.
 
The administrative rules under the Gaming Act are also likely to be released soon, one of the officials quoted above said.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tamil Nadu secures ₹3,201 cr German investment; BMW explores EV expansion

Mumbai property registrations dip 3% in August, stamp duty down 6%

Premium

Tea industry seeks minimum sustainable price amid imports, price fall

Former DEA secy Ajay Seth takes charge as Irdai chairman for 3-year tenure

Premium

India's office market speeds up institutionalisation with more Reits ahead

Topics :gaming industrybettingFintech

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 7:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story