Home / Industry / News / Govt defines 'proof of origin' for trade to boost ease of doing business

Govt defines 'proof of origin' for trade to boost ease of doing business

The government on Monday defined the 'proof of origin' for trade purposes to promote ease of doing business and prevent the possibility of misuse of trade pacts.

India US trade deal, India US trade surplus, India trade with US, US-India economic relations, trade deficit USA, mutually beneficial trade deal, US trade concerns India, America First trade policy, India imports from US, US exports to India, Indo-US
Certificate of origin is a key document required for exports to those countries with which India has trade agreements. An exporter has to submit the certificate at the landing port of the importing country.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2025 | 7:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The government on Monday defined the 'proof of origin' for trade purposes to promote ease of doing business and prevent the possibility of misuse of trade pacts.

To seek duty concessions, an importer has to furnish proof or a 'certificate of origin' of a product from the FTA (free trade agreement) partner.

According to the circular of the Department of Revenue, proof of origin means a certificate or declaration issued in accordance with a trade agreement certifying that the goods fulfil the country of origin criteria. 

Certificate of origin is a key document required for exports to those countries with which India has trade agreements. An exporter has to submit the certificate at the landing port of the importing country. The document is important to claim duty concessions under free trade agreements. This certificate is essential to prove where the goods come from.

Commenting on the move, Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) Secretary General Mithileshwar Thakur said the customs circular puts in place a well-defined mechanism and a Standard Operating Procedure for seamless verification of the authenticity of the certificate of origin.

"This will lead to removal of the element of uncertainty and bring in simplification and transparency while simultaneously putting a robust mechanism in place to prevent the possibility of misuse of origin criterion," Thakur said. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

IT companies using AI, GenAI to reduce client costs as budgets squeeze

Premium

From HUL to Dabur, consumer firms incentivise supply chain to drive growth

Real estate market sees 28 deals worth $1.2 billion in Jan-Mar: Report

Premium

India's pet care industry to touch Rs 10K cr by 2028: Godrej Pet Care chief

Realty leads AIF investments with Rs 73,903 cr infusions till 9MFY25: Rpt

Topics :tradeEase of Doing BusinessimportExports

First Published: Apr 21 2025 | 7:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story