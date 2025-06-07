Govt raises financial limits to ease procurement for scientific research

In a move aimed at boosting scientific research, the government has revised financial thresholds for the purchase of scientific equipment and consumables across various research institutions, including those involved in defence.

Higher limits for direct and committee-based purchases

According to the amendments to the special provisions under the General Financial Rules (GFR), vice-chancellors and directors of research and development institutions can now procure scientific instruments and consumables worth up to ₹2 lakh without the need for quotations, double the earlier limit of ₹1 lakh.

Similarly, the financial ceiling for purchases made through a purchase committee has been raised from ₹10 lakh to ₹25 lakh. The threshold for procuring goods via the limited tender enquiry (LTE) or advertised tender enquiry method has also been increased from ₹50 lakh to ₹1 crore.