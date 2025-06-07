Home / Industry / News / Govt raises financial limits to ease procurement for scientific research

Govt raises financial limits to ease procurement for scientific research

Govt revises GFR rules to double purchase limits and streamline procurement for research bodies, cutting delays in scientific innovation

research & development, R&D
Threshold for procuring goods via the limited tender enquiry (LTE) or advertised tender enquiry method has also been increased from ₹50 lakh to ₹1 crore
Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2025 | 12:58 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
In a move aimed at boosting scientific research, the government has revised financial thresholds for the purchase of scientific equipment and consumables across various research institutions, including those involved in defence.

Higher limits for direct and committee-based purchases

According to the amendments to the special provisions under the General Financial Rules (GFR), vice-chancellors and directors of research and development institutions can now procure scientific instruments and consumables worth up to ₹2 lakh without the need for quotations, double the earlier limit of ₹1 lakh.
 
Similarly, the financial ceiling for purchases made through a purchase committee has been raised from ₹10 lakh to ₹25 lakh. The threshold for procuring goods via the limited tender enquiry (LTE) or advertised tender enquiry method has also been increased from ₹50 lakh to ₹1 crore.
 
In addition, vice-chancellors and directors have now been authorised to approve global tender enquiries for research-related procurement of scientific equipment and consumables up to a value of ₹200 crore.

Simplified rules to benefit a wide range of institutions

Describing the changes as a "landmark step enabling ease of doing research", Union Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh said in a post on X that the simplified GFR rules will minimise delays, promote institutional autonomy and flexibility, and help accelerate the pace of innovation.
The revised procurement norms will apply to departments such as science and technology, biotechnology, scientific and industrial research, atomic energy, space, earth sciences, and health research, including the Indian Council of Medical Research.
 
Institutions like the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), and its affiliated universities and institutes offering postgraduate and doctoral-level programmes under any ministry or department will also benefit from the relaxed rules.
 
(With agency inputs)
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Chandigarh leads India in online shopping, surpassing Delhi and Mumbai

Musk's Starlink gets licence to offer satellite internet services in India

Premium

From showrooms to shelves, India likely to witness consumption uptick

Premium

Rs 1,500 cr incentive scheme in the works for recycling critical minerals

RBI repo rate cut by 50 bps: Corporate borrowing likely to remain tepid

Topics :Ministry of Science and TechnologyClean Science and Technologyscience researchResearch and developmentGFR

First Published: Jun 07 2025 | 12:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story