Greater Bengaluru Authority plans more biogas plants to process wet waste

Greater Bengaluru Authority Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao on Saturday said steps will be taken to establish more biogas plants within the GBA limits.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the waste-to-energy (Kasa-Rasa) facility at Koramangala under the Bengaluru South City Corporation limits, he said a comprehensive study will be undertaken to produce biogas from wet waste in the city and to establish biogas plants in GBA city corporations.

He said that for establishing decentralised centres in city corporations, around two-three acres of land will be required in each corporation. In the short term, existing facilities will be upgraded to produce biogas and steps will be taken to supply the gas to nearby hotels.