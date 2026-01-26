India-led energy sector meet kicks off in Goa amid geopolitical turmoil

The conference is expected to provide an opportunity for industry veterans from around the world to exchange ideas on strengthening energy security, catalysing investment and advancing practical decarbonisation pathways. On the domestic front, it will witness the signing of several crucial agreements between Indian companies and global majors, primarily in the oil and gas sector, with growing interest in the renewable energy space.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will engage with 13 global CEOs, five private-sector leaders from India, and nine heads of Indian public-sector undertakings. Participants include representatives from TotalEnergies, bp, Vitol, HD Hyundai, HD KSOE, Aker, LanzaTech, Vedanta, IEF, Excelerate, Wood Mackenzie, Trafigura, Praj, ReNew and Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL).