India's critical mineral recycling capacity commitments triple target

India’s efforts to build a domestic ecosystem of critical minerals have received a boost, with commitments under the government’s ₹1,500 crore recycling scheme reaching 850 kilotonnes against a target of 270 kilotonnes, said Mines Secretary Piyush Goyal on Tuesday.

Another scheme to develop a domestic value chain of processing battery minerals is nearing finalisation, he added.

He was speaking at a conference organised by the Materials Recycling Association of India (MRAI).

The scheme could generate an annual capacity to recycle 300,000 tonnes of ewaste by 2030, he said.

The recycling scheme, launched under the National Critical Mineral Mission, has approved 58 recyclers and is expected to help India emerge as a major global hub for critical-mineral recycling by 2030.

The programme incentivises recovering 27 critical minerals, with benefits linked to mineral extraction and processing rather than black mass production.

Alongside recycling, the government is moving to address a gap in the supply chain of critical minerals.

Goyal said the ministry was close to finalising the scheme for battery minerals after six rounds of stakeholder consultations.

Indian companies hold critical mineral assets overseas. They include lithium and cobalt resources in Africa and elsewhere, but the lack of processing infrastructure in the country has limited value addition here, he said.