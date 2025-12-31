Indian pharma companies see sharp drop in adverse USFDA findings in 2025

The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) recorded a significant decline in serious regulatory findings at Indian drug manufacturing facilities between January and December 2025.

Data reveals that ‘official action indicated’ (OAI) cases — the most severe classification — nearly halved over the past year. This signals a shift in the compliance landscape even as manufacturers grapple with high remediation costs and persistent enforcement risks.

In the crucial drugs segment, OAI instances dropped to 11 in 2025 from 20 in 2024.

These classifications are critical for the industry, as they often serve as precursors to warning letters, import alerts, or legal action.

The overall volume of inspections also saw a contraction.

The US regulator conducted 212 inspections of drug facilities in India during 2025 compared to 284 in the previous year for which inspection outcomes have come out.

If one considers devices and biologics manufacturing units, then the overall inspections stood around 218 compared to 299 last year.

Outcomes may take a few weeks to a few months following the inspection. Hence, the overall inspection numbers could be marginally higher.