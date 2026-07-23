Indian Railways targets 40% freight modal share in a decade through reforms

"Freight demand on the network is projected to reach 8,000 billion tonnes by 2030. Indian Railways is now the world's second-largest cargo carrier by volume, up from fourth, even as its share of the country's total freight movement remains well below potential," Rajesh Agarwal, additional member (works), Railway Board, said.

Indian Railways is targeting an increase in its modal share of the country's freight transport from 24 per cent currently to 40 per cent within the next five to 10 years, and this will be achieved through a set of major procedural reforms being put in place, a senior Railway Board official said on Thursday.

Speaking at an event organised by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) here, Agarwal said the procedural reforms meant to speed up execution include ensuring that pre-investment work, such as land acquisition and forest clearances, begins before formal project sanction rather than after.

"An artificial intelligence-based drawing approval tool, developed with RailTel, is intended to cut delays in drawing approval sign-off. Procurement is being centralised, with more risk transferred to contractors alongside greater decision-making freedom, and long-term, five-year Project General Management Services contracts will replace shorter supervision arrangements," he said.