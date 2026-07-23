Indian Railways targets 40% freight modal share in a decade through reforms

Agarwal also called on manufacturers and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to develop construction machinery suited to railways' constrained right of way and standardised precast components. He also said the Railways ministry is working on revising contract conditions to improve transparency and ensure smooth execution.
He said these reform measures were necessary to mechanise track-laying at the higher scale now required. Agarwal said there are 514 sanctioned projects, comprising 169 new-line projects, 316 doubling projects and 29 gauge-conversion projects.
"These sanctioned projects cover roughly 40,000 kilometres (km), of which only about 12,500 km have been commissioned, leaving some 27,000 km outstanding. The Railway Board intends to complete 4,000 to 5,000 km annually, aiming to finish more than 90 per cent of the sanctioned portfolio within five years," Agarwal said.