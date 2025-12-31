Home / Industry / News / Star ratings mandatory from Jan 1 for TVs, fridges, LPG stoves, chillers

Star ratings mandatory from Jan 1 for TVs, fridges, LPG stoves, chillers

An official on condition of anonymity said the list of mandatory appliances for star labelling is updated from time to time

Star ratings
Star ratings. (Image source: BEE Official Website)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2025 | 6:01 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

The government has made energy efficiency star-labelling mandatory on a host of appliances, including refrigerators, televisions, LPG gas stoves, cooling tower, and chillers from January 1.

According to a gazette notification issued by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency, the new regulation for energy efficiency star-labelling will also apply on deep freezers, distribution transformers and grid connected solar inverter.

Earlier, star labelling was voluntary on these items like frost-free refrigerators, direct cool refrigerators, deep freezers, RAC (cassette, floor standing tower, ceiling, corner AC), colour televisions and ultra-high definition televisions.

An official on condition of anonymity said the list of mandatory appliances for star labelling is updated from time to time.

The draft regulation for these appliances was introduced in July 2025 for public feedback and these changes are based on the response received from stakeholders.

Star labelling was earlier made mandatory on room air conditioners (fixed and variable speed), electric ceiling-type fans, stationary storage type electric water heater, washing machine, and tubular fluorescent lamps and self-ballasted LED lamps.

The official said though star labelling was mandatory for these appliances but the norm has been upgraded to make these more energy efficient.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Indian pharma companies see sharp drop in adverse USFDA findings in 2025

Premium

PE-VC investment in India steady at $33 bn in 2025 as mega deals slip

Premium

Pharma leaders flag quality, sustainability as export priorities for 2026

CapitaLand India Data Centre Fund to buy 20.2% stake for ₹702 crore

Premium

Hotels should follow airlines-like dynamic pricing model: Deeksha Suri

Topics :Industry Newsenergy efficiency normsEnergy EfficiencyHome appliances

First Published: Dec 31 2025 | 6:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story