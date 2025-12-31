Star ratings mandatory from Jan 1 for TVs, fridges, LPG stoves, chillers

The government has made energy efficiency star-labelling mandatory on a host of appliances, including refrigerators, televisions, LPG gas stoves, cooling tower, and chillers from January 1.

According to a gazette notification issued by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency, the new regulation for energy efficiency star-labelling will also apply on deep freezers, distribution transformers and grid connected solar inverter.

Earlier, star labelling was voluntary on these items like frost-free refrigerators, direct cool refrigerators, deep freezers, RAC (cassette, floor standing tower, ceiling, corner AC), colour televisions and ultra-high definition televisions.

An official on condition of anonymity said the list of mandatory appliances for star labelling is updated from time to time.