Infrastructure capex growth normalising, private investment edging up

Other infrastructure segments will also see healthy growth, although their share will be lower. The capex momentum in Metro projects is expected to continue, supported by rising urbanisation, while water supply and sanitation projects will be driven by government schemes such as Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), Swachh Bharat, Clean Ganga, and Jal Jeevan Mission. Sustained increase in infrastructure capex will translate into healthy revenue growth of 9-11 per cent for diversified engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) companies this financial year.

This growth will be led by two primary drivers. First, the order books of EPC companies remain healthy, with an order book-to-revenue ratio of 3.7 times as of March 2025. While the slowdown in awarding of road contracts has led to the share of roads and railways in the overall order book declining to 30 per cent as of March 2025, from 33 per cent a year ago, it has been mitigated by other sectors. Notably, the share of power transmission and distribution projects increased to 20 per cent from 13 per cent a year ago. The share of water and sanitation projects has remained steady at 27 per cent.