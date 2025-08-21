Thursday, August 21, 2025 | 05:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nova IVF Fertility introduces AI into IVF labs for precise embryo selection

Nova IVF Fertility introduces AI into IVF labs for precise embryo selection

Nova IVF Fertility introduces AI-powered Vita Embryo across 120 clinics in India, improving IVF success rates and accuracy, in partnership with South Korea's Kai Health

Nova IVF Fertility

Nova IVF Fertility stated that the adoption of AI is expected to improve pregnancy rates, shorten the duration of IVF cycles, and increase transparency in fertility treatments. (Photo: Company Website)

Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 5:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Nova IVF Fertility has introduced an artificial intelligence (AI)-driven embryo assessment tool, Vita Embryo, across its 120 clinics in 65 cities. The aim is to improve success rates and bring greater accuracy to IVF treatments. The technology, developed in partnership with South Korea–based Kai Health, is designed to help doctors make more precise embryo selections for patients.
 
The Bengaluru-headquartered company stated that the adoption of AI is expected to improve pregnancy rates, shorten the duration of IVF cycles, and increase transparency in fertility treatments.
 
“With fertility rates declining in countries like India and 1 in 6 couples struggling to conceive, the need for precision in fertility treatment is more pressing than ever. Nova IVF has always been at the forefront of implementing technology. Our IVF labs follow European standards of embryology protocols,” said Shobhit Agarwal, CEO of Nova IVF Fertility.
 
 
“With the use of Artificial Intelligence, we aim to improve the chances of successful pregnancies and reduce the turnaround time of IVF cycles. Improved precision can also reduce the number of embryos needed for transfer, addressing ethical concerns related to multiple pregnancies. We believe that advanced technologies like this should be accessible to all patients in metro and tier-2 regions, without any additional monetary charges,” Agarwal added.
 
Kai Health has secured medical device certification for Vita Embryo in Europe, Singapore, Korea, and India. Clinical trials suggest the AI-powered tool can double the accuracy of embryo selection compared to human evaluation, potentially offering couples a better chance of achieving a successful pregnancy.

Hyejun Lee, CEO of Kai Health, said, “Our research indicates that with the intervention of AI, the precision of selecting embryos increased by 12%. Our partnership with Nova IVF Fertility marks our readiness for global market expansion. We will continue to focus on technological excellence and clinical impact by partnering with leading IVF networks worldwide.”
 
Nova highlighted that a survey by Kai Health demonstrated that AI can improve the precision of embryo selection by 12 per cent. The company added that adopting the technology would also bring greater transparency for patients and couples undergoing fertility treatment.
 
India’s infertility rate stood at 1.9 in 2021, below the replacement level rate of 2.1, according to Lancet data.
 
Notably, India’s egg-freezing and embryo-banking market, valued at $206 million in 2023, is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.4 per cent, reaching $632.5 million by 2030, according to a study by Grand View Research.

Topics : Artificial intelligence ivf fertility issues

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 5:20 PM IST

