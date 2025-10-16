Kaynes Semicon rolls out first Made-in-India chips module, sent to US firm

Kaynes Semicon’s outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) facility in Sanand, Gujarat, rolled out India’s first commercially packaged multi-chip module (MCM), which was dispatched early Wednesday to Alpha & Omega Semiconductor (AOS) in California, The Economic Times reported.

About 900 intelligent power modules (IPMs) were reportedly dispatched to AOS, a Sunnyvale-based company that designs, develops, and supplies a wide range of power semiconductors globally.

An intelligent power module (IPM) is an electronic chip that packs together parts used to control and protect the flow of electricity. It helps make devices like motors run more smoothly and efficiently while saving space and simplifying power control.

The Sanand OSAT facility was set up under the India Semiconductor Mission 1.0 (ISM) with a central government investment of ₹1,653.5 crore, and manufacturing at the company's pilot line commenced in April this year. Raghu Panicker, CEO, Kaynes Semicon, said, "This is a one-of-its-kind module, with 17 dies inside, six IGBTs, two controller ICs (integrated circuit), six FRDs (fast recovery diode), and three diodes, placing it among the most advanced in this domain. German chip company Infineon remains a market leader in this segment." He further added that companies are thinking of doing a single die packaging. However, Kaynes has delivered a multi-chip module. "This is a complex chip that we assembled, tested for quality, marked and packaged for AOS, and rolled out from our Sanand OSAT. We have a capacity to do 3,000 pieces per day. We will send another shipment next month," he added.

Kaynes Semicon ties up 100% of capacity with global, Indian firms: CEO In September, Business Standard reported that Kaynes Semicon has tied up 100 per cent of its capacity of around 4.6 billion chips per annum with global and Indian companies. These companies included Infineon, with which Kaynes announced a strategic tie-up to develop and launch India's first MEM chips, a crucial component in next-generation wearable technology. Another big player included Alpha & Omega Semiconductor (AOS), with which it inked a five-year agreement to offtake chips. Kaynes Semicon received the central government's approval under the Indian Semiconductor Scheme in September 2024. The project involves an investment of about ₹3,300 crore and is designed to produce up to six million chips per day. Earlier this month, the company delivered its first paid, India-made chip prototype to AOS.