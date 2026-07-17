Making it big with PLI 2.0 scheme: Scale and cost still a hurdle

Even so, the eligible players, dominated by Apple vendors and Samsung, invested three-fold more cumulatively in the five years of the PLI than what was committed under the scheme. In the same period, the government target was overshot by 42 per cent for mobile production value and by 32 per cent for exports. Apple Inc, which had planned to shift only 10 per cent of its global production base from China to India with respect to iPhones at the end of FY26, is currently churning out one out of every four iPhones in the world from India.