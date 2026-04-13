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UP forms panel after Noida workers' protest turns violent, seeks resolution

The move comes after protests by factory workers in Noida demanding a wage hike turned violent, with incidents of arson, vandalism and stone pelting reported from various areas

Security personnel stand guard as factory workers stage a protest demanding a hike in wages, in Noida, Gautam Buddh Nagar district, Uttar Pradesh, Monday, April 13, 2026
Security personnel stand guard as factory workers stage a protest demanding a hike in wages, in Noida, Gautam Buddh Nagar district, Uttar Pradesh, Monday, April 13, 2026 | PTI
Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2026 | 6:22 PM IST
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The Uttar Pradesh government has constituted a high-powered committee to address the issues arising out of the factory workers' protest in Noida and to ensure coordination with all stakeholders, officials here said on Monday.

The move comes after protests by factory workers in Noida demanding a wage hike turned violent, with incidents of arson, vandalism and stone pelting reported from various areas.

According to the officials, the committee has been formed on the directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and has already reached Noida to initiate dialogue with the workers, industry representatives and other stakeholders to resolve the situation at the earliest.

An official order issued by the state government stated that the panel will work towards removing industrial discord in Gautam Buddh Nagar and ensure smooth functioning of industrial activities through consultations and coordination.

The committee will be chaired by the industrial development commissioner, while senior officials from the MSME department, labour and employment department, and the labour commissioner will be its members. Representatives of workers' organisations (five members) and industry bodies (three members) have also been included in the panel.

"The committee will submit its recommendations on priority," the order said.

The officials also said that a thorough probe will be conducted into any attempts by "vested interests" or political motives to disturb the atmosphere.

"Anarchy will not be allowed in Uttar Pradesh and appropriate solutions to the problems will be worked out," they added.

The government reiterated that efforts are being made to restore normalcy and address workers' concerns through dialogue, while maintaining law and order in the region.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Uttar Pradesh governmentUttar PradeshProtestBS Reads

First Published: Apr 13 2026 | 6:21 PM IST

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