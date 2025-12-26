Mid-term exits by independent directors at highest level since 2017

The number of independent directors in listed companies leaving office this year before the end of their term is the highest since 2017, the earliest year for which the data on this is available.

The figure last year was 393. The number of exits has picked up significantly since the pandemic. There were 265 mid-term cessations in 2019, the year before the pandemic.

The last few years have seen more pressure on independent directors to deliver, according to Shriram Subramanian, founder and managing director, domestic proxy advisor InGovern Research Services. “There is an increasing (amount of) focus and scrutiny,” he said. A proxy advisory firm provides guidance on company resolutions, including the appointment of directors, to shareholders.

Anecdotally, shareholder feedback suggests that the average large company often has reasonably high governance standards while that is not always true for smaller companies, suggested Amit Tandon, founder and managing director of proxy advisory firm Institutional Investor Advisory Services (IiAS) India.

Those valued at less than ₹100 crore accounted for 142 exits. There were 191 among companies valued between ₹100 crore and ₹1,000 crore. Less than 12 per cent of the exits were from companies with ₹10,000 crore in market capitalisation or above.

Some exited due to shifting to other places of residence, and old age, whereas some others have given no reason for their exit.

The reasons given for the resignations include being occupied with other matters, and personal and health factors. Some have cited regulatory norms, joining the board of other companies, and conflict of interest.

That said, people are becoming more aware of their responsibilities, according to Tandon.

“The conversation has shifted from ‘it is a privilege’ to be on the board of a company to ‘it is a responsibility’,” he said.

The exits come after a period of churn following regulatory changes capping the stay of an independent director to two consecutive five-year terms. This came following the Companies Act, 2013. There has been increased institutional scrutiny of the number of companies that directors are serving, according to an earlier report by IIAS.