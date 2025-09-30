Mumbai property registrations rise 29% in September, hit 7-year high

Property registrations in Mumbai grew by almost 29 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in September, with about 11,744 properties registered for sale and resale. This generated Rs 1,256.1 crore in stamp duty and registration revenues for the state exchequer, up 43.3 per cent Y-o-Y, according to Anarock, a real estate consultancy firm.

Industry leaders attributed the growth to festive sentiment, sustained demand, and buyer momentum, supported by premium project launches and attractive developer offerings.

Amit Jain, chairperson and managing director, Arkade Developers, said, “This momentum highlights sustained buyer confidence, driven by festive sentiment, attractive developer offerings, and the surge in redevelopment projects across the city. We expect this positive trajectory to continue in the upcoming quarter, supported by stable interest rates and healthy end-user demand.”

According to Rohan Khatau, director, CCI Projects, homeownership sentiment traditionally strengthens during this period. Experts also pointed to increased traction in micro-markets with improving connectivity through infrastructure projects. Dhaval Ajmera, director, corporate affairs, Ajmera Realty, said, “We are witnessing a significant rise in demand for 2 and 3 BHKs with an average ticket size ranging between Rs 2 crore and Rs 5 crore, along with select demand for combination flats across markets including Wadala, Ghatkopar, and Vikhroli.” Between January and September 2025, 1.11 lakh property registrations were recorded — the highest in the past seven years. This represents a 5.5 per cent increase over 2024 (1.05 lakh registrations), underscoring sustained buyer demand.