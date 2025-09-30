Home / Industry / News / Mumbai property registrations rise 29% in September, hit 7-year high

Mumbai property registrations rise 29% in September, hit 7-year high

Mumbai property registrations rose 29 per cent in September to 11,744 units, generating Rs 1,256 crore in revenues as festive demand, premium launches and buyer momentum drove growth

Industry leaders attributed the growth to festive sentiment, sustained demand, and buyer momentum, supported by premium project launches and attractive developer offerings. | File Image
Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 7:27 PM IST
Property registrations in Mumbai grew by almost 29 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in September, with about 11,744 properties registered for sale and resale. This generated Rs 1,256.1 crore in stamp duty and registration revenues for the state exchequer, up 43.3 per cent Y-o-Y, according to Anarock, a real estate consultancy firm.
 
Industry leaders attributed the growth to festive sentiment, sustained demand, and buyer momentum, supported by premium project launches and attractive developer offerings.
 
Amit Jain, chairperson and managing director, Arkade Developers, said, “This momentum highlights sustained buyer confidence, driven by festive sentiment, attractive developer offerings, and the surge in redevelopment projects across the city. We expect this positive trajectory to continue in the upcoming quarter, supported by stable interest rates and healthy end-user demand.”
 
According to Rohan Khatau, director, CCI Projects, homeownership sentiment traditionally strengthens during this period. Experts also pointed to increased traction in micro-markets with improving connectivity through infrastructure projects.
 
Dhaval Ajmera, director, corporate affairs, Ajmera Realty, said, “We are witnessing a significant rise in demand for 2 and 3 BHKs with an average ticket size ranging between Rs 2 crore and Rs 5 crore, along with select demand for combination flats across markets including Wadala, Ghatkopar, and Vikhroli.”
 
Between January and September 2025, 1.11 lakh property registrations were recorded — the highest in the past seven years. This represents a 5.5 per cent increase over 2024 (1.05 lakh registrations), underscoring sustained buyer demand.
 
In the same period, revenues touched a record Rs 10,094.22 crore, surpassing the previous high of Rs 8,876.42 crore in 2024, marking a 13.7 per cent Y-o-Y increase.
 
Anuj Puri, chairperson, Anarock Group, said, “This sustained growth is due to a combination of robust housing demand, accelerated infrastructure development, premium project launches, and stable policy frameworks.”
 
Looking ahead, experts expect the momentum to continue, with 2025 shaping up to be a successful year for Mumbai’s real estate in terms of registrations and collections, aided by stable interest rates and strong end-user demand.
 

Topics :MumbaiReal Estate stamp duty

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 7:27 PM IST

