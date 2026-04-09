NCLT issues notice on Sebi plea in Jindal Poly Films class action

The Principal Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal on Thursday issued notice on an intervention application moved by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in an ongoing class action against Jindal Poly Films Limited, seeking responses from the company and other respondents.

The matter arises out of a petition under Section 245 of the Companies Act, 2013, which allows shareholders to initiate class action proceedings against a company for alleged acts of mismanagement. Sebi, through its application, has sought to place on record its findings relating to alleged financial irregularities and violations of securities laws by the company.