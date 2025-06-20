Friday, June 20, 2025 | 02:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
HDFC Bank may pocket in ₹9,373-cr profit from HDB Financial Services IPO

HDB Financial IPO

Kumar Gaurav New Delhi
Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 2:09 PM IST

HDB Financial Services IPO: India’s largest private sector lender, HDFC Bank, is set to gain a whopping ₹9,373 crore profit from the Initial Public Offering (IPO) of its non-banking financial company (NBFC) arm, HDB Financial Services, scheduled to open on June 25, 2025. Notably, the HDB Financial Services IPO is slated to be the largest public offering in India’s NBFC sector.
 
That said, the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) filed by the company reveals that the offering comprises a fresh equity issuance worth ₹2,500 crore, alongside an offer for sale (OFS) in which HDFC Bank will divest part of its stake valued at ₹10,000 crore.
 
 
The price band for the IPO has been set between ₹700 and ₹740 per share. If the public issue is fully subscribed at the upper end of the range, HDFC Bank stands to raise ₹10,000 crore from the OFS. Meanwhile, HDFC Bank’s average acquisition cost for the shares is ₹46.4 per share, bringing the total acquisition cost for the OFS shares to approximately ₹627 crore, according to the RHP.
 
Thus, the transaction is expected to generate a profit of ₹9,373 crore for HDFC Bank, including payable taxes, if applicable. 
Currently, HDFC Bank holds a 94.3 per cent stake in HDB Financial Services, which is anticipated to reduce to around 70 per cent post-IPO. Despite the reduction in ownership, HDB Financial Services will remain a subsidiary of HDFC Bank.

HDB Financial Services IPO details

The public offering of HDB Financial Services will remain available for subscription from Wednesday, June 25 - Friday, June 27. HDB Financial Services has set the price band ₹700-740 per share, with a lot size of 20 shares.
 
A retail investor would require ₹14,800 to bid for one lot or 20 shares of HDB Financial Services IPO. Meanwhile, for a maximum bid of under ₹200,000, retail investors can bid for 260 shares, or 13 lots, in this IPO.

HDB Financial Services IPO grey market premium (GMP) today

The unlisted shares of HDB Financial Services are commanding a solid premium in the grey markets on Friday. According to sources tracking unofficial market activities, the unlisted shares of HDB Financial Services were trading at ₹840 per share, reflecting a grey market premium of ₹100 or 13.51 percent over the upper end of the issue price.

HDB Financial Services IPO allotment date, listing date

Following the closure of the subscription window, the basis of allotment of HDB Financial Services IPO shares is expected to be finalized on Monday, June 30. The successful allottees will receive the company’s shares in their demat accounts on Tuesday, July 1.
 
Shares of HDB Financial Services are slated to make their D-Street debut by listing at BSE and NSE tentatively on Wednesday, July 2.

About HDB Financial Services

HDB Financial Services, a subsidiary of HDFC Bank, is one of the leading, diversified retail-focused NBFCs in India in terms of Total Gross Loan Book size, according to the CRISIL Report. Classified as an Upper Layer NBFC (NBFC-UL) by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the company operates through three key business verticals—Enterprise Lending, Asset Finance, and Consumer Finance.
 
HDB Financial Services also provides business process outsourcing services, including back-office support, collections, and sales support services to its promoter.
 

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 2:09 PM IST

