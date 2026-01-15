Results preview: Alcobev industry growth may have cooled in Q3FY26

It also noted that Maharashtra Made Liquor (MML) policy continues to influence the performance of IMFL (Indian-made foreign liquor) players.
“New launches are leading to gradual acceptance of consumers; notably, downward trends have been observed,” it said.
Choice Institutional Equities said in its report that festival and premium launches will drive P&A (prestige and above) volume among our coverage universe and expects P&A volume to grow in mid-to-high teens.
JM Financials said in its report, “Going forward, excise duty changes (if any) in upcoming state budgets, Maharashtra policy impact (particularly for United Spirits) and pace of volume recovery for United Breweries are the key variables to monitor. Radico Khaitan remains our preferred pick across alcoholic beverages.”