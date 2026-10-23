SIM-binding rules: WhatsApp, Telegram to require active SIM from Jan 2027

WhatsApp, Telegram and other messaging app users in India may face access restrictions as the government prepares to implement SIM-binding rules from January 1, 2027. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has issued guidelines requiring platforms to link accounts to the active SIM cards used for registration by December 31, 2026, reported The Times of India.

Under the rules, an app’s functionality will stop if the registered SIM card is removed, replaced or deactivated, until a valid SIM is reinserted. The move aims to curb cross-border cyber fraud, phishing and digital arrest scams involving Indian mobile numbers, while strengthening telecom cybersecurity.

In November 2025, the DoT issued the rules after finding that some app-based communication services using Indian mobile numbers to identify customers allowed users to access their services without the underlying SIM card being present in the device running the app.