Datanomics: Overdependence on China, US plagues India's pharma sector

Foreign share in Indian pharma exports rising
The share of foreign value addition in India’s pharma exports reached 26.35 per cent in 2022 — the highest so far. Conversely, the share of domestic value addition in foreign demand for pharma products has gradually decreased over the last decade, falling from 36.79 per cent in 2012 to 29.28 per cent in 2022.
One-fifth of foreign share from China in 2022
China alone accounted for over 20 per cent of the total foreign value addition in India’s demand for pharma products, followed by the US (12.58 per cent) and Ireland (11.16 per cent) in 2022.