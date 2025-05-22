Home / Industry / News / SwaRail app now live on Android: Book tickets, track trains, and more

The Railways' all-in-one app offers secure login, bookings, parcel and freight tracking, live train status, Rail Madad, and more, now officially available on Google Play

SwaRail (Photo: Google Play)
SwaRail consolidates a range of railway services into one platform, replacing the need for separate apps. (Photo: Google Play)
Vijay Prasad Sharma New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 9:04 PM IST
The Ministry of Railways has launched its new mobile application, SwaRail, on the Google Play Store, formally moving it out of beta testing. Developed by the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS), the app brings together a suite of Indian Railways services on a unified digital platform.
 
The app was first released in beta in February and is now officially available for all Android users, according to a report by Moneycontrol.
 
Seamless login with layered security
 
SwaRail allows users to log in using existing credentials from either the UTS or Rail Connect apps. New users can also create a fresh account directly within the app.
 
To ensure user security, the app supports multiple authentication methods including m-PIN and biometric login. For those who prefer limited access, guest login is available through OTP-based mobile verification.
 
The streamlined login system aims to reduce the need for multiple apps and logins, creating a more convenient experience for railway passengers. 

Key features of the SwaRail app
 
SwaRail consolidates a range of railway services into one platform, replacing the need for separate apps. Features include:
*  Train ticket booking for reserved and unreserved categories
*  Platform ticket booking for station access
*  Parcel and freight enquiry services
*  Live train status updates and PNR tracking
*  In-train food ordering services
*  Rail Madad for lodging complaints and tracking grievance resolution
 
How to download the SwaRail app on Android
  -  Open the Google Play Store on your Android phone
-  Search for SwaRail using the search bar
-  Tap ‘Install’ to download the app
-  Log in using existing IRCTC/UTS credentials or register as a new user
Topics :Railway MinistryTrain ticketsIndian Railways

First Published: May 22 2025 | 8:55 PM IST

