SwaRail app now live on Android: Book tickets, track trains, and more

The Ministry of Railways has launched its new mobile application, SwaRail, on the Google Play Store, formally moving it out of beta testing. Developed by the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS), the app brings together a suite of Indian Railways services on a unified digital platform.

The app was first released in beta in February and is now officially available for all Android users, according to a report by Moneycontrol.

Seamless login with layered security

SwaRail allows users to log in using existing credentials from either the UTS or Rail Connect apps. New users can also create a fresh account directly within the app.

To ensure user security, the app supports multiple authentication methods including m-PIN and biometric login. For those who prefer limited access, guest login is available through OTP-based mobile verification.

Key features of the SwaRail app

SwaRail consolidates a range of railway services into one platform, replacing the need for separate apps. Features include:

* Train ticket booking for reserved and unreserved categories

* Platform ticket booking for station access

* Parcel and freight enquiry services

* Live train status updates and PNR tracking

* In-train food ordering services

* Rail Madad for lodging complaints and tracking grievance resolution

How to download the SwaRail app on Android

- Open the Google Play Store on your Android phone

- Search for SwaRail using the search bar

- Tap ‘Install’ to download the app

- Log in using existing IRCTC/UTS credentials or register as a new user