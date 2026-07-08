Tata Electronics takes on Foxconn in India's iPhone manufacturing

Senior executives who were part of the process say that Apple Inc did something it had not done in China – provide technology support and fly down specialists to support the Tatas from its global Apple ecosystem, to tide over the initial challenges as the group had limited experience in this sector.

Said a senior executive who has been involved with their vendors: “Apple Inc had never done such a thing in China where they had established suppliers with large- scale operations. In India it had to hand-hold its new vendor – for instance, in the case of Tatas, who started by making the outer casings for iPhones, it ensured that their rejection rates became minimal which took two years to accomplish. Tatas are now exporting the casings to China.