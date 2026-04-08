Trai seeks views on satellite network-as-a-service, spectrum norms

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has opened discussions to determine the framework for spectrum assignment and charges for entities that intend to offer their satellite networks as a wholesale service to authorised service providers, and whether offering direct satellite connectivity to mobile phones (D2D) should be permitted within that framework.

According to experts, the consultation paper issued by Trai on Wednesday does not have any bearing on Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite (GMPCS) service providers such as Starlink, OneWeb and Jio-SES, which are awaiting spectrum pricing guidelines from the government following an earlier consultation by the regulator to launch their services directly to customers. However, the consultation will be crucial for entities that own satellite constellations but do not provide services directly to consumers, offering them flexibility to partner with entities that hold satellite spectrum and function as Satellite Communication Network-as-a-Service (SCNaaS) providers.