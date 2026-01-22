Zepto closes gap with Blinkit in quick commerce app installation reach

Rapidly closing the gap is Bengaluru-based Zepto, which was slower to enter the quick commerce space but has seen even more aggressive growth. Zepto’s app installation penetration has surged fivefold to 14.6 per cent in Q4CY25 from just 3.1 per cent in Q4CY22.

The competition between Blinkit and Zepto has left behind the market leader of 2022, Tata-controlled BigBasket, which has grown at a more moderate pace. BigBasket’s installed app penetration increased to 11.8 per cent in Q4CY25 from 8.7 per cent in Q4CY22. However, competition in this space is expected to intensify further this year. Based on app downloads in CY25, Blinkit continues to hold the top position, followed closely by Zepto. Instamart is aggressively strengthening its presence in the third spot and has now moved ahead of BigBasket.