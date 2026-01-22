Zepto closes gap with Blinkit in quick commerce app installation reach

Contrary to the perception that quick commerce mainly appeals to Gen Z users, data shows the 35-44 age group, who are primary wage earners and household planners, has emerged the most critical segment for quick commerce. According to Sensor Tower, this age group recorded the highest adoption of platforms such as Blinkit, Zepto, and BigBasket.
For Blinkit, app usage penetration by age shows that 27.7 per cent of users fall in the 35-44 category, followed closely by those aged 25-34 (26.7 per cent), 18-24 (24.4 per cent), with the rest in the 45-54 age group.
In the case of Zepto, users aged between 35 and 44 form the second-largest segment, with a penetration of 14.5 per cent, nearly matching the 25-34 age group at 14.6 per cent. For BigBasket as well, the 35-44 age group accounts for the largest share of app users.This surge in activity has contributed to a boom in the overall food and drink app segment, of which quick commerce is a subset. Total downloads in this category in India rose by 56 per cent in 2025 compared with the previous year.