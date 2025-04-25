360 One Portfolio Managers standalone net profit declines 99.57% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 74.37% to Rs 69.24 crore

Net profit of 360 One Portfolio Managers declined 99.57% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 37.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 74.37% to Rs 69.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 270.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 131.70% to Rs 181.17 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 78.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.70% to Rs 509.06 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 421.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

