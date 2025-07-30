ABB India deploys automation platform for THINK Gas' CGD network

ABB India said that it has successfully commissioned its ABB Ability SCADAvantage solution for THINK Gas, enabling end-to-end automation and digitalization of their city gas distribution (CGD) network spanning ten Indian states.
The network spans 19 Geographical Areas (GAs) across Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu, comprising 500-plus CNG stations, approximately 5,50,000 registered DPNG connections, and around 17,000 inch-km of steel pipeline connecting industrial and commercial establishments.
Using ABBs cloud-based automation platform, THINK Gas has centralized operations and real-time visibility of its CGD networks from its control room in Chennai.
ABBs SCADAvantage centralizes and controls the natural gas distribution networks, ensuring efficient energy distribution from the source to end users.
The platform enables centralized price management and billing, helps in gas planning and gas reconciliation, pressure and flow control, and improves data accuracy and integrity.
With the help of ABB, THINK Gas says it was able to significantly reduce natural gas distribution operational costs, especially operator costs by up to 60 percent.
Since implementation, the solution has led to improved process times, enhanced responsiveness and greater control of operational parameters across the CGD network.
G Balaji, SVP of the Energy Industries division at ABB India, said: "As India scales up its energy initiatives in step with the increasing demand, ABB technology solutions like SCADAvantage are set to play an important role in achieving operational excellence across the countrys energy value chain. We are proud to lead this effort, having automated and digitalized 80 percent of the country's City Gas Distribution networks."
ABB is a leading global technology company. Its business areas include electrification, process automation, motion (drives and motors), and robotics & discrete automation.
The scrip shed 0.81% to currently trade at Rs 5535.10 on the BSE.
