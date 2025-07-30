Varun Beverages Ltd soars 1.87%

Varun Beverages Ltd is quoting at Rs 521.75, up 1.87% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 17.31% in last one year as compared to a 0.37% drop in NIFTY and a 11.42% drop in the Nifty FMCG index.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Varun Beverages Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.9% in last one month and is currently quoting at 54891.15, up 0.18% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 196.75 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 82.51 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 521.2, up 1.67% on the day. Varun Beverages Ltd is down 17.31% in last one year as compared to a 0.37% drop in NIFTY and a 11.42% drop in the Nifty FMCG index.