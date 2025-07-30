Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Britannia Industries Ltd soars 1.99%, up for third straight session

Britannia Industries Ltd soars 1.99%, up for third straight session

Jul 30 2025
Britannia Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 5738, up 1.99% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 0.8% in last one year as compared to a 0.37% fall in NIFTY and a 11.42% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

Britannia Industries Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5738, up 1.99% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.15% on the day, quoting at 24858.35. The Sensex is at 81500.48, up 0.2%. Britannia Industries Ltd has dropped around 0.1% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Britannia Industries Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.9% in last one month and is currently quoting at 54891.15, up 0.18% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.08 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.37 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5720.5, up 1.54% on the day. Britannia Industries Ltd is down 0.8% in last one year as compared to a 0.37% fall in NIFTY and a 11.42% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 63.13 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

First Published: Jul 30 2025

