Adani Enterprises reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 220.71 crore (attributable to the owners) in Q4 FY26, from a net profit of Rs 3,844.91 crore in Q4 FY25.

However, revenue from operations jumped 20.3% to Rs 32,439.31 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 26,965.86 crore recorded in the same period a year ago.

The company swung into a net loss this year primarily due to an exceptional gain of Rs 3,945.7 crore in the same quarter a year ago. In Q4 FY25, Adani Enterprises had reported an exceptional gain of Rs 3,945.7 crore following a stake sale in AWL Agri Business (formerly Adani Wilmar).

EBITDA for the quarter stood at Rs 4,346 crore in Q4 FY26, up 3% from Rs 4,479 crore posted in Q4 FY25. On the business front for Q4 FY26, Adani Enterprises said Indias largest greenfield Ganga Expressway was inaugurated on April 29, 2026, after being completed in less than 3.5 years. The road business added three new projects during the quarter, including one HAM project and two TOT projects. Adani Wind (ANIL) was noted as the only Indian company among the top 15 global wind turbine manufacturers. AdaniConnex also handed over Phase II capacity of a 4.8 MW data center at Hyderabad to a customer, taking its operational capacity to more than 55 MW.

In the data center business, AdaniConnex (ACX) has secured a new hyperscale order of 358 MW in Hyderabad, taking its cumulative tied-up capacity to over 560 MW. The Hyderabad data center Phase II, with 4.8 MW capacity, is now operational. With this addition, the companys total operational capacity has increased to over 55 MW across four data centers. Adani Airports Holdings (AAHL) reported strong performance in FY26, with aero revenue growing 26% YoY and non-aero revenue rising 31% YoY. During the quarter, the company added 3 new routes and 20 new flights, further strengthening its network expansion and operational growth.

Adani Road Transport (ARTL) added three new road projects, taking its total portfolio to 20 projects. These include the Chennai Outer Ring Road TOT project in Tamil Nadu, the PalanpurRadhanpurSamkhayili NH-27 operational TOT project in Gujarat, and the Ganga Path extension (DighaKoilwar) HAM project in Bihar. In the mining services segment, dispatches rose to 16.1 MMT in Q4 FY26, up 15% year-on-year from 14 MMT in Q4 FY25. In the IRM segment, volumes declined to 9.3 MMT in Q4 FY26, down 40% year-on-year from 15.3 MMT in Q4 FY25. Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, said, Adani Enterprises has delivered yet another year of disciplined execution, stable EBITDA, and continued momentum across our core infrastructure and incubation platforms.

What is particularly encouraging is that the majority of the EBITDA is now led by our core infrastructure incubating businesses and stable mining services, reflecting the maturity and scale of our operating portfolio. FY26 has also been a year of decisive progress in building and making ready some of the large infra assets of the Navi Mumbai International Airport, Guwahati Airport, and the Ganga Expressway. As Indias growth accelerates, we continue to focus on building and scaling globally competitive infrastructure businesses with our robust project pipeline. Meanwhile, the board has recommended a dividend of Rs 1.30 per equity share of face value Rs 1 each for FY 202526, subject to shareholder approval at the AGM. The company has fixed June 12, 2026, as the record date to determine eligibility for the dividend. If approved, the dividend will be paid on or after June 30, 2026, subject to applicable tax deductions at source.

Separately, the company has approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 15,000 crore through the issuance of equity shares or other eligible securities, subject to shareholder approval at its Annual General Meeting scheduled for June 24, 2026. The fundraising may be undertaken through one or more permissible routes, including private placement, qualified institutional placement, preferential issue, or any other method allowed under applicable law. The proposed issuance will involve equity shares with a face value of Rs 1 each and/or other eligible securities, or a combination of both, for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 15,000 crore or its equivalent. The proposal will require approval from shareholders at the upcoming AGM, along with other regulatory and statutory clearances, as applicable.