Adani Enterprises Ltd spurts 2.09%, rises for fifth straight session

Adani Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 2636, up 2.09% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 18.17% in last one year as compared to a 8.04% spurt in NIFTY and a 2.54% spurt in the Nifty Metal.

Adani Enterprises Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2636, up 2.09% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.13% on the day, quoting at 25136.5. The Sensex is at 82493.19, up 0.06%. Adani Enterprises Ltd has risen around 8.69% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Adani Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 7.03% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9477, up 0.68% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 13.24 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.68 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2643.7, up 1.95% on the day. Adani Enterprises Ltd is down 18.17% in last one year as compared to a 8.04% spurt in NIFTY and a 2.54% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.