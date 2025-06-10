Wipro Ltd spurts 1.61%, gains for five straight sessions

Wipro Ltd is quoting at Rs 255.33, up 1.61% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 7.27% in last one year as compared to a 8.04% gain in NIFTY and a 11.21% gain in the Nifty IT.

Wipro Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 255.33, up 1.61% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.13% on the day, quoting at 25136.5. The Sensex is at 82493.19, up 0.06%. Wipro Ltd has dropped around 0.76% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Wipro Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.31% in last one month and is currently quoting at 37669.2, up 1.95% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 73.39 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 87.18 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 255.51, up 1.14% on the day. Wipro Ltd is up 7.27% in last one year as compared to a 8.04% gain in NIFTY and a 11.21% gain in the Nifty IT index. The PE of the stock is 24.4 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.