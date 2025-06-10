Coforge Ltd up for five straight sessions

Coforge Ltd is quoting at Rs 1826, up 1.78% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 76.4% in last one year as compared to a 8.04% gain in NIFTY and a 11.21% gain in the Nifty IT.

Coforge Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1826, up 1.78% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.13% on the day, quoting at 25136.5. The Sensex is at 82493.19, up 0.06%. Coforge Ltd has added around 9.85% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Coforge Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.31% in last one month and is currently quoting at 37669.2, up 1.95% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 54.81 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.67 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1834, up 2.06% on the day. Coforge Ltd is up 76.4% in last one year as compared to a 8.04% gain in NIFTY and a 11.21% gain in the Nifty IT index. The PE of the stock is 113.73 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.