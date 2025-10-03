KIOCL Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd Partly Paidup, Azad Engineering Ltd, Aegis Logistics Ltd and V-Mart Retail Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 03 October 2025.

Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd Partly Paidup, Azad Engineering Ltd, Aegis Logistics Ltd and V-Mart Retail Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 03 October 2025.

KIOCL Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 528.65 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.1 lakh shares in the past one month.

Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd Partly Paidup spiked 11.47% to Rs 43.94. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 60641 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 68456 shares in the past one month. Azad Engineering Ltd surged 10.08% to Rs 1772.45. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 21553 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30042 shares in the past one month. Aegis Logistics Ltd jumped 9.74% to Rs 863.2. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.69 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 79845 shares in the past one month.