Vintage Coffee & Beverages consolidated net profit rises 212.75% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Vintage Coffee & Beverages rose 212.75% to Rs 14.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 132.68% to Rs 101.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 43.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.101.6143.6717.7417.6317.386.6415.565.0014.234.55

