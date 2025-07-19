ICICI Bank consolidated net profit rises 15.92% in the June 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 10.09% to Rs 49079.96 crore

Net profit of ICICI Bank rose 15.92% to Rs 13557.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 11695.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Total Operating Income rose 10.09% to Rs 49079.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 44581.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.49079.9644581.6534.8234.0819494.4816761.3919494.4816761.3913557.6011695.84

