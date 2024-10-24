Adani Total Gas consolidated net profit rises 7.48% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.23% to Rs 1218.65 crore

Net profit of Adani Total Gas rose 7.48% to Rs 185.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 172.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 11.23% to Rs 1218.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1095.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1218.651095.5925.0925.55298.75267.52247.37229.90185.60172.68

