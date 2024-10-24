L T Foods consolidated net profit declines 4.86% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.57% to Rs 2107.79 crore

Net profit of L T Foods declined 4.86% to Rs 148.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 155.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 6.57% to Rs 2107.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1977.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.2107.791977.7910.8812.16244.80247.13199.97211.13148.39155.97

