Windlas Biotech consolidated net profit rises 13.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.93% to Rs 222.40 crore

Net profit of Windlas Biotech rose 13.67% to Rs 17.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 15.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 18.93% to Rs 222.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 187.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.222.40187.0012.8412.3331.1926.7923.5920.2917.8015.66

Powered by Capital Market - Live News