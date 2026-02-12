Affordable Robotic & Automation reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.31 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 42.10% to Rs 19.93 croreNet profit of Affordable Robotic & Automation reported to Rs 1.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 42.10% to Rs 19.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 34.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales19.9334.42 -42 OPM %15.15-1.95 -PBDT2.01-1.34 LP PBT1.43-1.66 LP NP1.31-1.66 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content