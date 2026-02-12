Vibrant Global Capital reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.86 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 20.40% to Rs 35.04 crore

Net profit of Vibrant Global Capital reported to Rs 2.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 11.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 20.40% to Rs 35.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 44.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.35.0444.0216.01-23.335.04-11.414.44-12.022.86-11.52

