Bhilwara Technical Textiles consolidated net profit declines 93.23% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 318.90% to Rs 5.32 crore

Net profit of Bhilwara Technical Textiles declined 93.23% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 318.90% to Rs 5.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.5.321.27-18.80-1.570.454.910.454.910.314.58

Powered by Capital Market - Live News