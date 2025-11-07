Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Alembic receives USFDA approval for Dasatinib Tablets

Alembic receives USFDA approval for Dasatinib Tablets

Image
Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 3:53 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Alembic Pharmaceuticals (Alembic) today announced that it has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) Dasatinib Tablets, 20 mg, 50 mg, 70 mg, 80 mg, 100 mg, and 140 mg. The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD), Sprycel Tablets, 20 mg, 50 mg, 70 mg, 80 mg, 100 mg, and 140 mg, of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMS). Dasatinib tablets are indicated for the treatment of adult patients with: (i) newly diagnosed Philadelphia chromosome positive (Ph+) chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) in chronic phase, (ii) chronic, accelerated, or myeloid or lymphoid blast phase Ph+ CML with resistance or intolerance to prior therapy including imatinib, (iii) Philadelphia chromosome-positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia (Ph+ ALL) with resistance or intolerance to prior therapy. Dasatinib tablets are also indicated for the treatment of pediatric patients 1 year of age and older with Ph+ CML in chronic phase. Refer label for a detailed indication.

Dasatinib Tablets, 20 mg, 50 mg, 70 mg, 80 mg, 100 mg, and 140 mg, have an estimated market size of US$ 1,017 million for twelve months ending September 2025 according to IQVIA.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Akzo Nobel gains after reporting multi-fold Q2 PAT

Interarch Building hits record high after reporting strong Q2 performance

Amber Enterprises India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material hits the roof after multi-fold Q2 profit surge

Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 3:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story