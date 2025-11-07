Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Akzo Nobel gains after reporting multi-fold Q2 PAT

Akzo Nobel gains after reporting multi-fold Q2 PAT

Nov 07 2025
Akzo Nobel India added 1.26% to Rs 3,259.50 after the company's consolidated net profit surged to Rs 1,682.80 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 97.90 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

However, revenue from operations fell 15% to Rs 834.90 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Rs 982.30 crore in Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax soared to Rs 1,972 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 131.80 crore reported in Q2 FY25.

Total expenses fell 13.35% to Rs 744.8 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Rs 859.6 crore in Q2 FY25. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 440.7 crore (down 23.36% YoY), employee benefit expense was at Rs 82.20 crore (down 16.01% YoY) during period under review.

On a half-year basis, the companys net profit climbed 734.72% to Rs 1773.8 crore, while revenue decreased 9.34% to Rs 1,830 crore in H1 FY26, compared with H1 FY25.

Rajiv Rajgopal, chairman and managing director of Akzo Nobel India, In Q2 FY2025-26, volume growth partially countered the impact of weather disruptions and competitive pressure on our topline. B2B vertical growth was led by industrial coatings and demand across mining, power and automotive sectors. Although retail remained under pressure, premium product portfolio witnessed a renewed uptick in demand. Margins were constricted by vertical mix dynamics; however, disciplined operational cost control safeguarded our profitability.

Navigating a challenging operating environment in H1 FY2025-26, the Company sustained its double-digit profitability while investing in brand, innovations and growth initiatives.

Akzo Nobel India is a leading paints and coatings company and maker of Dulux Paints.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 07 2025

