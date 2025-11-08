Great Eastern Shipping Company consolidated net profit rises 1.01% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 8.32% to Rs 1241.78 crore

Net profit of Great Eastern Shipping Company rose 1.01% to Rs 581.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 575.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 8.32% to Rs 1241.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1354.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1241.781354.4058.6348.26824.41686.67600.68481.16581.41575.57

