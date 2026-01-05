Amber Enterprises rises after subsidiaries get ECMS approval

Amber Enterprises India jumped 4.05% to Rs 6753.45 after its step down subsidiaries received approval under the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme.

The company said Ascent K Circuit and Shogini Technoarts have been granted formal approval under the ECMS. The approval was received on 2 January 2026, in the presence of Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw and senior officials from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

Amber said the approval is a key milestone for accelerating localisation of critical electronic components. It is expected to strengthen Indias electronics manufacturing services value chain and support the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

The company thanked the Government of India and MeitY for the approval. It reiterated its commitment to expanding domestic EMS manufacturing and building long term capabilities in electronics components. Amber Enterprises India manufactures complete room air conditioners, including window and split AC units, as well as air conditioning systems for railways, metro trains, buses, and defence. The company also produces critical AC components such as heat exchangers, condensers, sheet metal parts, motors, PCB assemblies, and moulded components, and supplies parts for other consumer durables and the automobile sector. On a consolidated basis, the company reported net loss of Rs 32.86 crore in Q2 September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 19.20 crore in Q2 September 2024. Net sales declined 2.24% YoY to Rs 1647.01 crore in Q2 September 2025.