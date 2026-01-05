PC Jeweller jumps on strong Q3 business update

PC Jeweller surged 5.75% to Rs 10.11 after the company reported a strong business update for the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

The jewellery retailer said standalone revenue rose around 37% year on year in Q3 FY26, driven by robust demand during the ongoing festival and wedding season. The company said consumer traction remained strong across its product portfolio, supporting healthy sales momentum during the quarter.

During the quarter, PC Jeweller also received approval from the Government of Uttar Pradesh to be onboarded as a franchise brand under the CM Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan scheme. The initiative aims to support trained goldsmith entrepreneurs by setting up 1,000 jewellery retail franchise units across rural and semi urban areas of the state. The company has signed a memorandum of understanding with the CM Yuva Mission under the states MSME and Export Promotion Department.

PC Jeweller said the programme is expected to enhance its retail footprint while contributing to entrepreneurship, skill development, and local employment generation in Uttar Pradesh. The company also reiterated its focus on becoming debt free in the near future. Since executing a settlement agreement with banks in September 2024, PC Jeweller has reduced its outstanding debt by about 68%, it said. The financial numbers shared in the update are provisional and subject to limited review by the statutory auditor. PC Jeweller is engaged in the manufacture, retail, and export of jewellery. On a consolidated basis, net profit of PC Jeweller rose 17.14% to Rs 209.54 crore while net sales rose 63.43% to Rs 825.25 crore in Q2 September 2025 over Q2 September 2024.